CBS’s ‘Mom’ Canceled After 8 Seasons

CBS’s award-winning sitcom “Mom” is being canceled after eight seasons. On Wednesday, March 17, Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janey told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden that she felt “sad” over the cancelation of the show.

I wish that we’d had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending. We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would.

The network announced in February 2021 that the eighth season which premiered on November 5, 2020, will be the mom’s final season. The day after CBS announced their decision, the star wrote a passionate tribute to the series, thanking her colleagues and sharing a link to a petition to save the show.

The series premiered on September 23, 2013. Janey & Anna Faris star as a mom and daughter duo — Bonnie and Christy Plunkett — until Faris’ departure last season. The show is set against the backdrop of Napa County, California. It highlights the rebuilding of their relationship while both are struggling with substance abuse after being estranged for several years.

Mom was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker. Lorre and Grodetsly also serve as executive producers along with Nick Bakay.

The show has received multiple awards, including Janney winning two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Actress in a Comedy Series. The show has also garnered nominations from the Critic’s Choice Television Awards and The People Choice Awards.

