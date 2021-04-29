Burning Man Festival ‘Burned’ by COVID for the Second Time

Don't like to read?

The Burning Man festival has been called a “fantastical, whimsical art scattered” event, named for the burning of a wooden man as the finale. Organizers of the annual event announced April 27, 2021, its postponement yet again. It was scheduled to begin Aug. 26 thru Sept. 3.

The festival, which once boasted of attracting over 70,000 attendees, began in 1986. It is held in the desert of Black Rock City, Nevada; approximately 60 percent of the participants’ income is $100,000.

Through the ups, downs, and legalism of COVID-19, organizers worked together with state officials, exploring every avenue that would make this event happen to no avail. Things are beginning to lessen with the pandemic, but not to the point where one can freely let their guard down and proceed with business as usual.

After much thought and deliberation, the organizers have decided, with the timeline they have to get things done, they will cancel once again.

Organizers will host a “Virtual Burning Man” beginning on August 21, as they did after the 2020 event was canceled.

There will be no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted to help offset the losses from two years of cancelations.

In the end, the goal is to make 2022’s Burning Man festival greater than ever.

The Black Rock Desert is open to the public. Participants could gather there, but sadly, there will not be an organized event.

