Stimulus Checks Roll Out Again as IRS Prepares Tax Returns

Don't like to read?

Stimulus checks are being issued in the midst of the IRS preparing 2020 tax returns. The third batch of COVID-19 stimulus checks was approved in March by Congress as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

This circulation exceeds $4.3 billion and encompasses about $1.1 million deposited directly into accounts and 850,000 paper checks. In total, close to 163 million have been sent out to date. That is somewhere in the neighborhood of $384 billion.

The checks are as much as $1,400 per person and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. This applies to Americans that meet particular wages and additional conditions.

As with the third round of stimulus payments, this disbursement contains funds given to those whose tax the IRS has currently prepared returns. So this time, those who were not in the system before and people who are rightfully owed extra “plus-up” money according to their 2020 returns are on the list.

The allocated $3 billion rolled out to people who were not on file with the government the last time checks were given out. When broken down, that is more than 1.2 million payments.

Once tax returns for this year are done, extra plus-up payments will be distributed if the checks beforehand were not enough. There are two reasons for this, decreased earnings since their 2019 return or an additional child that qualifies for the payment has been added to the household.

Individuals with no more than $75,000 in modified overall earnings will receive full payments. Heads of families with no more than $112,500 and husbands and wives who file together are entitled to full payments as well.

The third round of stimulus payments under the Biden administration is being rolled out. The IRS encourages anyone who has not gotten a $1,400 stimulus check, or to claim money from the $1,200 or $600 given before, please file taxes for this year.

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNBC: More $1400 stimulus checks are sent as the IRS processes tax returns; by Lorie Konish

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Runs With Scissors’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Stefano Corso’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License