Caitlyn Jenner Considers Launching Run for California Governor

Don't like to read?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for the state lockdown during the pandemic. Calls for his recall had Democrats and Republicans waiting in the wings planning to launch their campaigns to become the state’s next leader. Caitlyn Jenner is exploring launching her own campaign, according to Politico and Fox News on April 9 and 10, 2021; respectively.

Former President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale and GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren are assisting the Olympic Gold Medal winner with her exploration. Next week, Ryan Erwin and Harmeet Dhillon will join them at her Malibu home to discuss her potential candidacy.

Erwin, who reportedly is serving as a general consultant, is a former official at the California Republican Party. He was part of Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush’s presidential campaigns.

Reportedly 71-year-old Jenner hired Dhillon to be general counsel. She is a San Francisco-based lawyer and a GOP national committeewoman.

Jenner and her manager, Sophia Hutchins are expecting to meet with the four next week. Reports state they have been talking with other Republicans about the gubernatorial race.

As a potential candidate, her gender reassignment will likely play a role in her campaign. She might do well in California since she would represent an out loud but marginalized portion of the state’s citizenry.

Former Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) stated that given her high profile, Jenner would be a very formidable candidate.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Politico: Caitlyn Jenner moves closer to California recall run; by Alex Isenstadt

FOX News: Trump’s ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale helping Caitlyn Jenner explore run for California governor; by Brooke Singman and Bradford Betz

Featured and Top Image by David Fitzgerald Courtesy of Web Summit’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Chris Boland’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License