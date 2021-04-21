COVID-19 Is Not a Deadly Threat to Those That Move

Don't like to read?

Recent research has proven that people who are not physically active are more susceptible to COVID-19 and their chances of dying from the virus are greater. However, the virus does not pose a deadly threat to those who move more often. Always being mobile is related to a decreased chance of acute COVID-19, according to a current study released Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Almost 50,000 adults suffering from COVID-19 were examined according to the Kaiser Permanente study. The results concluded that those individuals who got a minimum of 2-1/2 hours per week of steady to robust bodily movement, had notably fewer hospital admissions, ICU transfers, and fatalities due to the coronavirus.

To get 150-minutes of movement in one week, a person should exercise about 22 minutes a day. For those who normally do not move as much, this may be a challenge. However, reaching that 22-minute mark does not mean joining a gym, buy a piece of exercise equipment, or totally changing schedules.

With the correct plan, a person can achieve an everyday exercise target with almost no interruption to their way of life, which is key to successfully maintaining a new level of activity.

Currently, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the threat for critical COVID-19, includes the senior population, the male species, and having preexisting conditions, like diabetes, excess weight, and heart problems.

Incorporating a little more movement into a daily routine or not, can be the difference between life or death. Go for a walk around the block, do some chair exercises, or simply walk from room to room. Whatever the choice, the main objective is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 being a deadly threat to a person’s life.

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN health: Reduce risk of severe Covid with regular activity study says. Here’s how to get in 22 minutes of exercise daily; by Dana Santas

New York Times: Regular Exercise May Help Protect Against Severe Covid; by Gretchen Reynolds

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Diabetes Education Event’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Fort Rucker’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License