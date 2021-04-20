Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Justice for George Floyd

Don't like to read?

People held their breaths as they waited to hear the verdict the jury decided in the trial of Derek Chauvin. On April 20, 2021, The jury came up with their verdict after 10.5 hours deliberating — unanimously — came back with a guilty verdict for Chauvin on all charges.

As the judge read each of the verdicts Chauvin looked shifty-eyed and surprised

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden was asked about his conversation with George Floyd’s family. Biden admitted to “waiting until the jury was sequestered” before he called on April 19th. The President further stated he “wasn’t going to say anything,” however, Floyd’s brother Philonise, mentioned it during an interview just hours before.

Biden added that he prayed the jury would come back with the “right verdict.” Further added he thought that should be “guilty.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin knelt on his neck and back for nine minutes and 29 seconds. A Minneapolis store clerk alleged that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at their location.

Chauvin was one of four responding officers who arrived at the scene. There have been movements and protests happening all over the United States since Floyd was killed.

Former officer Chauvin has been facing three charges for the death of Floyd. These charges are:

Second-degree unintentional murder.

Second-degree manslaughter.

Third-degree murder.

Due to being found guilty of all charges, Chauvin’s bail was revoked, and is being held without bail. The crowd outside of the courthouse chanted “All Three Counts” after the judge announced the jury’s decision.

Many people started crying due to finally “seeing justice that was needed.” One of the reporters on the scene said that “overwhelming relief” washed across the crowd as each guilty verdict was announced. Floyd’s family jumped for joy, pumping their fists after the judge read the jury’s decision.

