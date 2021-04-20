Jurors Announce Derek Chauvin Is Guilty on All Counts

Don't like to read?

The jurists in the Derek Chauvin trial deliberated less than one day when they announced they were ready to return their verdict. On April 20, 2021, after a little over 10 hours of deliberation, they have reached a verdict. At 4:10 p.m. they found him guilty on all three counts.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody until the sentencing. Based on the judge’s ruling, the pre-sentencing paperwork from both the defense and prosecutors must be filed within the next six weeks.

President Joe Biden briefly spoke with reporters at the White House this morning. He talked about his telephone call with the Floyd family the night before. Biden said he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict.”

CNN’s Sara Sidner talked with George Floyd’s brother about the verdict coming back. She said Philonise Floyd stated that whatever the jurists’ decision this day will be historic for the country but for the family, it is deeply personal.

When the jury was dismissed, they were instructed to return a unanimous decision on all counts against Chauvin. Under consideration are these three charges: second-degree murder — unintentional, while committing a felony; third-degree murder; and second-degree manslaughter. These charges hold maximum sentences of 40, 25, and 10 years respectively.

Judge Peter Cahill gave the jury a lengthy presentation before they deliberated on Monday, April 19. He told them the prosecution’s case against Chauvin must have proven its case to sustain a conviction.

On May 28, 2020, Derek Chauvin callously ended the life of George Floyd while kneeling on his neck for over 9 minutes and 29 seconds. He starred into the cameras of witnesses with a challenging look on his face even after the life left Floyd’s body.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

