Shooting in New York Injures Multiple People, Suspect Still at Large

A man dressed in all black entered a West Hempstead — Long Island — New York Stop & Shop and opened fire in the upstairs office area. In the late morning hours of April 20, 2021, Gabriel DeWitt Wilson — a 30-year-old who has been named as a person of interest — shot three people before fleeing the scene.

The Nassau County police have not officially called him the shooting suspect. They did say that he left the area immediately after the shooting and remains at large. Wilson is believed to have escaped by hopping on a bus. He was last seen heading west.

New York authorities have announced that a 49-year-old man died from being shot. The other two victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated. Their condition and nature of injuries have not been disclosed, yet. It is also unclear if the shooting victims were targeted.

Immediately following the shooting the West Hempstead School District confirmed they had lockdown all its schools. They further stated they had urged the public not to enter its buildings. Officials asked all nearby residents to remain indoors.

The Stop & Shop said they were “shocked and heartbroken” by the shooting that occurred in their store. They stated, “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers, and the first responders who… responded… to this tragic situation.”

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder stated the man who died was an employee at the store. According to witnesses, they heard roughly five to six shots near where the manager’s office is located. It is suspected that Wilson is a former employee.

If anyone sees Wilson please contact the police immediately — do not approach him he is suspected to be armed and dangerous.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

