COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Available at Lawndale’s 1K Man March

Chicago is known for its lively summer festivals and block parties. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, these events have been canceled. As some of the COVID restrictions begin to lift in the city, events are starting to happen again. The city will utilize these events to promote COVID safety this summer by setting up COVID-19 vaccination tents to increase access to the shots.

One of the anticipated upcoming events is the Second Annual 1K Man March being held on May 1, 2021, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Lawndale community. The idea for the march originated from male leaders in the community who wanted to unite men from North Lawndale and Little Village and promote greater civic engagement.

The first march happened in October 2020, with 150 intergenerational participants marching from the Dr. King Museum and Apartment Site at 16th and Hamlin to St. Agatha Catholic Church located at Kedzie Ave. and Douglas Blvd.

The theme for the 2021 march is “Our Youth Matter.” The two main goals of the march are creating summer and after-school job opportunities for youth and offering a formal youth mentoring program through the Giftedness Mentoring Program. Other employment and social service resources will be available for the whole community.

In Chicago, 1,876,041 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, 2,040,123 doses being administered in the city overall. About 43 percent of all Chicagoans have received at least one shot, while 28.5 percent have completed their vaccination. “We all want to put this behind us, and getting people vaccinated is the way to do it,” Dr. Allison Arwady said. She is head of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The city is still considered high-risk as an average of 548 cases of COVID-19 are being reported daily. St. Anthony’s Hospital representatives will be at the march to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, answer questions, and offer additional health information.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

