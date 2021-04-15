Molly Lillard Daughter of NFL Star Al Toon Killed in Murder Suicide [Video

Molly Lillard, daughter of former New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon was shot and killed in Scottdale, Arizona Sunday, April 11, 2021. Lillard was a former Middleton High School and University of Michigan volleyball star.

She was found in front of her house with a gunshot wound and transported to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Lillard’s husband, Royce Lillard III, was a suspect in the shooting after he barricaded himself in the house.

LILLARDA Swat team entered the residence finding Lillard dead from shooting himself. They also found their 8-month-old child alive in the house. The Lillard’s were married for two years, according to the Middleton Times-Tribune.

Lillard, 28, graduated from Middleton High School in 2010. Leading the school’s volleyball team to state tournaments twice before playing for the University of Michigan. She was a letterman all four years for the Wolverines and, in her senior year in 2013, earned all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Lillard’s family, Al and Jane Toon, and their 4 siblings are well known in Madison. Not only was Lillard and her father very athletic, but her brother Nick Toon had a short NFL career as a receiver with the New Orleans Saints. Her sisters Kirby and Sydney Toon both played volleyball for Wisconsin and UW-Whitewater, respectively

