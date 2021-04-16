‘Penny Dreadful’ Star Helen McCrory Dies at 52

Don't like to read?

Helen McCrory, a British stage, film, and TV actress, passed away after a “heroic battle” with cancer, according to her husband, on April 16, 2021; her illness was not public knowledge. She was 52.

Damian Lewis – husband and actor — announced she died peacefully at home on Twitter. He wrote she was surrounded by the love of her friends and family.

McCrory lived and died fearlessly, Lewis continued. “God, we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives…Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

She launched her career in 1993, playing the lead in “Trelawny of the Well” at the Royal National Theatre. Her other theatrical roles include performances in “As You Like It,” “Medea,” and Rosmersholm.”

Her first appearance on TV began the same year with one episode in “Full Stretch.”

In 1994, she launched her film career playing small parts; Lola in “Uncovered” and the 2nd Whore in “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles.”

McCrory was Madame Kali in Season 2 (2015) “Penny Dreadful” and was Draco’s mom — Narcissa Malfoy, in the “Harry Potter” franchise. Most recently, she was the voice of Stelmaria, Lord Asriel’s dæmon, in “His Dark Materials.”

The couple met when they performed together in “Five Gold Rings” at the Almeida Theatre in London. During an interview on Radio Times, she reflected on what attracted her to Lewis. It is simple, “he just made me laugh and still does,” according to Hello Magazine.

She and Lewis married in 2007. The couple has two children; a 14-year-old daughter, Manon; and a 13-year-old son, Gulliver.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Hollywood Reporter: Helen McCrory, English Stage and Screen Star, Dies at 52; by Alex Ritman

The Wrap: Helen McCrory, ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Actress, Dies at 52; by Brian Welk

Grazia Daily: Peaky Blinders Actress Helen McCrory Dies Of Cancer; by Guy Pewsey

Hello!: All you need to know about Damian Lewis’ 14-year marriage to Helen McCrory; by Francesca Shillock

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Sean Reynolds’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of joathina’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License