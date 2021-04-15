San Antonio Airport Put on Lockdown Due to Shooter

Don't like to read?

The San Antonio airport was placed on lockdown after a shooting occurred around 2 p.m. PST on April 15, 2021. According to the San Antonio Police Department’s Twitter page, there is no active threat to the public. The tweet further stated that no injuries have been reported.

At 3:38 p.m. the police department tweeted that there has been “a confirmed officer-involved shooting.” The airport is located at 9800 Airport Boulevard, San Antonio, Texas.

All passengers have been asked to stay in place as the police investigate the situation. Planes that are landing are being asked to hold their passengers aboard their planes. According to CBS, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) informed people to move to the lower level due to an active shooter.

Many people have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to talk about the situation at the San Antonio airport. A few have tweeted that the officer-involved shooting took place on the lower level A. However, this information has not been confirmed.

Dave Ramos commented on the San Antonio PD’s tweet asking, “if there’s no active threat why is the Airport on lockdown?” To which someone named Kim replied, “Same reason they lock down schools in the vicinity of an active shooting. Abundance of caution. Making sure there are no associated threats to the community.”

This situation is still ongoing. More information will be given once it has become available.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

WGME: San Antonio Airport on lockdown after officer-involved shooting; by Gerald Tracy

WCNC: LOCAL San Antonio airport on lockdown after shooting, SAPD says

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tomás Del Coro’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License