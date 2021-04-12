Shooting at a Tennessee High School Injuries Many

Don't like to read?

Multiple gunshots were reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school. The Knoxville Police Department announced the situation at Austin-East Magnet High School on their Twitter Page on April 12, 2021. According to the post, there are many people injured, including one of their officers.

They further stated that the incident is still classified as “active.” They would like everyone to “Please avoid the area.”

Superintendent of Knox County Tennessee Schools, Bob Thomas, confirmed the shooting on Twitter. He added that the building has been secured.

Thomas stated, “students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.” Police officers are still investigating the situation. According to some news outlets, there are multiple emergency and police vehicles on the scene.

According to WVLT CBS, the police department has set up the reunification site at the baseball field behind the high school — located near South Hembree and Wilson.

The Tennessee Department of Education tweeted, “… our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon.” They further added, “The department stands ready to support.”

The police have announced the situation does not an active shooter.

This story will be updated as soon as further information is given.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

AP: Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting

WBRZ: Many people hurt in Tennessee high school shooting, including one police officer; by Rachel Mipro

WVLT CBS: Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School; by Lauren Meyers

Featured and Top Image by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License