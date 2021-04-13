Some $1,400 Stimulus Checks May Need to Be Returned

Don't like to read?

Many people have already received their third stimulus relief payments. However, on April 12, 2021, it was announced that some people may need to return their stimulus checks.

According to Kiplinger, one group of people who have to return their checks are nonresident aliens. These are people who generally are not United States citizens. Nonresident aliens are people who do not pass the green pass or substantial presence tests.

These tests determine tax status. Nonresident aliens are required to pay taxes on all income they earn in the U.S.

Qualifying resident aliens are those who are eligible to keep their stimulus checks. To be eligible they must have a valid Social Security number. They also have to remain in the U.S. for a substantial part of the calendar year or have a green card.

Those who received a stimulus check for being married may need to return their checks if their spouse has passed away. They will also need to include a letter explaining why they needed to send back the payment. The IRS will then re-issue a payment for the living spouse.

People who do not need or want their third stimulus payment are encouraged to send their checks back. They could also choose to donate the money to charity or do something good with it.

If a person received a pre-loaded stimulus debit card they will need to send the card back to the Money Network Cardholder Services. Paper checks need to be voided and sent back to the IRS. Those who received a direct deposit will need to make checks payable to the U.S. Treasury.

They will also need to include “Third EIP” and their taxpayer ID number somewhere on the check. People will also need to include a brief explanation explaining why they are returning the payment.

