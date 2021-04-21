Sucker Moon Will Rise on April 26

Don't like to read?

Folklore dictates that a full moon in April brings frost, however, there has been no correlation between the two ever found. Granted this may happen, especially at the beginning of spring and late fall. On April 21, 2021, the Sucker Moon or the Super Pink Moon will rise.

The Farmer’s Almanac says the period from the full Moon through the last quarter of the Moon is a great time to prune, mow, cut timber, kill weeds, and plant below-ground crops. They go on to say the best time to plant crops aboveground is the 18th and 19th. For belowground crops, it is the 8th and 9th. Of course, if the ground is still completely frozen on the 8th and 9th it would be difficult to plant things into the ground.

The Anishinaabe called this upcoming full moon the Sucker Moon because it marked the time to harvest suckerfish. These fishes return to lake shallows and streams to spawn every year.

According to Anishinaabe legend, the Sucker Moon happens when the suckerfish return from the spirit world to purify bodies of water and all the creatures living within them. They refer to it as the Sucker Moon, to honor the fish that are sacrificed to feed the tribe during the winter.

The Sucker Moon is also referred to as:

Breaking Ice Moon by the Algonquin.

Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable by the Dakota.

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs by the Tlingit.

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing by the Oglala.

The Sucker Moon is due to be in the sky by 11:33 p.m. EDT on April 26th. This supermoon will be the first of only two supermoons for 2021. The next one is due to rise in May. Supermoons are generally seven percent larger and about 15 percent brighter than a normal full Moon.

NASA released a certified tip for those who would like to capture the illusion of a Super Pink Moon. To snap a unique image of the Sucker Moon one “can simulate the Moon illusion by taking pictures of the Moon low on the horizon using a long lens, with buildings, mountains or trees in the frame.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Indian Country Today: From Sucker Moon to Sore Eyes Moon: Native American Moon Names; by Konnie Lemay

Farmer’s Almanac: FULL MOON FOR APRIL 2021 SPOT THE SUPER PINK MOON; by Catherine Boeckmann

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of CEBImagery’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License