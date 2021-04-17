Taylor Swift’s ‘Hey Stephen’ Is Apparently About Stephen King [Video]

Don't like to read?

Award-winning pop star Taylor Swift virtually appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, April 13, 2021, and dropped some interesting clues during her visit. Swift and Colbert went back and forth about who her song “Hey Stephen” is about during the segment.

The song is from her second studio album released in 2008, “Fearless.” She made several references to her Grammy-winning 2014 album “1989. ‘”Hey Stephen”‘ is not about you any more than my album “1989” is about that year you spent waiting tables on the lunch shift at Scoozi,” Swift said, “an Italian restaurant in the River North area of Chicago that, by the way, serves an incredible slice of pizza.”

“I’ve never revealed this before to anyone, but “Hey Stephen” is about Stephen King,” Swift declared. Her appearance on The Late Show comes weeks after she released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” The album is a re-recording of her 2008 album “Fearless.” The re-recording release is part of her public fight to regain control of her master recordings. One of the strategies Swift is using is recreating her back catalog.

The new release has new versions of all the songs on “Fearless and includes six previously unreleased songs that didn’t make the first final cut. This release comes after last year’s Grammy award surprise July 2020 release “Folklore.” Five months later, Swift released her ninth studio album, “Evermore.”

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Ronald Woan’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of GaddoT’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License