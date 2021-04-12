‘The Sopranos’ Star Joseph Siravo Dies at Age 64

Don't like to read?

“The Sopranos” star Joseph Siravo passed away at the age of 64. His agent, Andrew Tetenbaum, confirmed the actor died on April 11, 2021, after a “long, courageous” battle with colon cancer. His notable work is in theater and television.

HBO aired “The Sopranos” for the first time on Jan. 10, 2007. Siravo played Johnny Soprano — the father to Tony Soprano. The show ended on June 10, 2007.

On Feb. 2, 2016, he co-starred next to John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, and Cuba Gooding Jr. in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” In this show, Siravo played Ron Goldman the father of Fred.

He was also in “Carlito’s Way,” “The Search for One-eyed Jimmy,” and the voice of one of the great white sharks in “Sharktales.”

His stage appearances include “Mad Forest,” “Conversations with My Father,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He performed as Gyp DeCarlo in over 2,000 performances in the “Jersey Boys.” Siravo was also in the Tony-winning productions “The Light in the Piazza” and “Oslo.”

His daughter posted on her Instagram page about her father’s death. She wrote that she was at Siravo’s “side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse.” She adds how they were “both so lucky to be so intensely loved.”

Okarmus added that she was “so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far.”

Not only was Siravo a talented actor he also joined the faculty team at New York University Grad Acting. There he taught Shakespeare.

He is survived by brothers Mario, Ernest, and Michael Siravo; his sister Maria Siravo; his daughter, and her husband Aaron Okarmus; and his grandson Atticus. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

