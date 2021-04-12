CSU Presents 4-Day Virtual Black Media & Entertainment Industry Conference

Don't like to read?

Chicago State University (CSU) offers a free 4-day virtual event to connect local film and television professionals with industry leaders. The Department of Communications, Media Arts & Theatre Departments are sponsoring the conference to be held April 27-30, 2021.

The keynote speaker is the President of Media Sales for BET Networks. Panelists include artists who started their creative journey in Chicago.

On the conference’s first day, April 27, CSU President Z. Walker will welcome participants. Her address is followed by the keynote speaker, Louis Carr, President of Media Sales for BET — he will officially open the conference.

Conference Highlights

Joining the screenwriting discussion with CSU faculty member and creator of “227” Christine Houston on Thursday are Alisha Cowen and Sara Finney Johnson. Cowen is known for her writing on Comedy Central’s “South Side” and Amazon’s “Harlem.” Johnson is a Co-Creator and Executive Producer of “Moesha” and “The Parkers.”

CSU Assistant Professor Jerrell Henderson, Chicago actor Christopher Taylor, and the President of Chicago SAG-AFTRA Charles Andrew Gardner will assess local actors’ new opportunities.

The conference closes with a discussion on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Chicago film industry with Derek Dow, who is an award-winning film director and CSU Lecturer in Digital Cinema along with Director of the Chicago Film Office, Kwame Amoaku.

The college invites industry professionals, media students, and educators to join them for the exciting conference. Please take a look at the complete schedule and register for free tickets through the Chicago State University website at https://www.csu.edu/CMAT/events.htm

If additional is needed, email blackmediaconference@csu.edu.

