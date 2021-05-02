2-3 Cups of Coffee a Day Improves Overall Health and Mood

Don't like to read?

Whether it is brewed at home, the local cafe, or at work, coffee is a daily ritual for an estimated one billion people globally. Centenarians living in the Mediterranean region start their days with a cup — drinking 2 -3 cups of lightly sweetened coffee daily.

The American Heart Association found consuming a couple of cups a day was linked to an extended life expectancy, both caffeinated and decaf. Other studies discovered coffee consumers live longer than those who do not, and they have moderate chances of early death.

Coffee contains polyphenols like those found in blueberries and leafy green veggies. Polyphenols are micronutrients packed with antioxidants and potential benefits such as improved brain health. They also reduce the risk of major chronic degenerative diseases, respiratory disease, certain cancers, and type 2 diabetes.

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine wrote:

We don’t know exactly why this little bean has such big benefits. since coffee has hundreds of compounds.

One compound they discussed is the chlorogenic acid that functions as an antioxidant. It is also possible the chlorogenic acid may turn on genes that increase the insulin sensitivity associated with type 2 diabetes.

Harvard School of Public Health determined that men who consumed both caffeinated and decaf coffee exhibited a reduced risk of developing prostate cancer.

A smaller study’s data shows caffeinated coffee boosted the mood of participants over decaf. Whereas, in addition to energy increase, decaffeinated coffee also improved mood and performance. Dr. Géraldine Coppin, University of Geneva & Swiss Center for Affective Sciences, writes this suggests that compounds such as chlorogenic acid may affect mood and performance.

Another way coffee helps with moods is the social aspect of taking a break with co-workers, friends, or family to relax, enjoy each others’ company, and sip on a nice warm beverage.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Eduardo López López’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of DG EMPL’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License