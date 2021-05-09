‘SNL’ Heartwarming Tribute to Mother’s Day Celebrates Normalcy [Video]

Don't like to read?

“Saturday Night Live” opened with a song/sketch combo that brought a sense of normalcy as Miley Cyrus sang and “SNL” cast with their mom’s paid heartwarming humor in celebration of Mother’s Day. On May 8, 2021, Elon Musk joined the program as the guest host — he introduced his mom Maye.

Watching the Cold Open, the audience was treated to fun, slightly humorous, and touching moments with moms and their “SNL” kids.

The tenderness is shown as the camera focused on each mother and son or mother and daughter duo outweighed awkwardness. Did anyone notice how much each pair resembled one another?

Several moms tried to remember their lines as they attempted to read the teleprompter — adding tenderness to the sketch. The audience could sense their desire to please their child.

With COVID-19 disrupting lives this past year, seeing family reunited on-screen without wearing masks and hugging publically reminds everyone that life is returning to a sense of normalcy.

We kind of love it when “SNL” brings out the moms for Mother’s Day.

