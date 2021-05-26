2021 Billboard Music Awards Delivers Amazing Performances

Don't like to read?

This year’s top musical artists were announced this past weekend, as the Billboard Music Awards streamed live, Sunday, May 23, 2021, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas hosted this year’s show, which featured amazing performances from many artists. Categories included but were not limited to, Top Artist, Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, and many more.

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, from Toronto, was a finalist in 16 categories and the winner of 10, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. He was also one of the many performers of the evening, singing “Save Your Tears” and is currently boycotting the Grammy Awards.

Other performances of the night were: AJR, “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad;” Alicia Keys, “Piano and I,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “How Come You Don’t Call Me,” and “Fallin;'” Bad Bunny, “Te Deseo Lo Mejor;” BTS, “Butter;” DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, “We Going Crazy;” Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More;” Duran Duran, “Notorious,” “Invisible,” “Hungry Like the Wolf; “Glass Animals, “Heat Waves;” Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, “Optimistic;” Jonas Brothers featuring Marshmello, “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “Remember This,” “What a Man Gotta Do,” and “Leave Before You Love Me;” Karol G, “Bichota” and “El Makinon;” P!nk; “Cover Me in Sunshine,” “Get the Party Started,” “Just Like a Pill,” “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” and “All I Know So Far,” and Twenty One Pilots, “Shy Away.”

BTS, debuted remotely from South Korea, wearing black suits with dance moves that were as ‘smooth as butter,’ complimenting their new single of the same name. The song premiered two days earlier and fans were already wanting more. The group were already five-time Billboard Music Award winners, and have added four more — totaling nine.

DaBaby, an American rapper who created mixed tapes between 2014 and 2018, gained popularity in 2019, after his debut studio album “Baby on Baby” rose to number seven on the Billboard 200, and his second album, “Kirk,” debuted at number one. He came in second as a finalist 11 times in nine categories and won Top Rap Song for his Hot 100 topper “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch.

While accepting the award, the BBMAs mistakenly played Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” track. DaBaby took it all in stride, pointing to his trophy, saying It’s me, It’s me, I’ll live with that.”

P!nk, was honored with the Icon Award and Drake, was named Artist of the Decade.

From the hospitable hosting of Nick Jonas, who also closed out the evening performing with his brothers Joe and Kevin, along with Marshmello. Together they sand a medley of their classics, and their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” to song mishaps; amazing, iconic new, and virtual performances from amazing artists and presenters, the Billboard Music Awards survived 2021 with dignity.

Written by Brenda Robinson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

