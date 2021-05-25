Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Shooting Woman

Don't like to read?

Chicago Police Officers arrested a man minutes after he fled a shooting scene in the 300 block of West Illinois Street in River North. In the early hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021, two groups of people were outside arguing when the suspect began shooting.

The gunfire struck a 35-year-old woman in the lower back critically wounding her, according to Chicago police reports. The unnamed shooting victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. She was among 38 shooting victims in greater Chicago since 5 p.m. CDT Friday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Keith Longstreet was identified as the shooter by witnesses who saw him running from the crime scene. He was taken into custody without incident at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday. He was charged with one felony count of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of felony aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

Investigators do not know if the woman was the intended shooting target.

Chicago Police Press Notification

Offender: Keith Longstreet, 37

4100 block of W. West End Ave. Chicago, IL

Charge: One (1) felony count – Attempt – Murder – First Degree

One (1) felony count – Agg Battery/Discharge Firearm

Court: Central Bond Court – 2600 S. California – May 24, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Chicago Police Department: Offender Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder

Chicago Sun-Times: Woman shot in River North; 1 in custody

Chicago Tribune: 8 dead, at least 38 injured — including 4 teens — in weekend shootings in Chicago

Images Courtesy of C. Holmes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License