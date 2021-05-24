Military Plane Crashes South of Nellis Air Force Base

Don't like to read?

Authorities report a military aircraft crashed south of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. The plane landed at 2245 N. Christy Lane near Judson Avenue on May 24, 2021, according to Fox 5 News.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Clark County Fire Department, and crews from Nellis AFB are on the scene. Roads in the area are likely closed during the crash investigation. However, officials have not disclosed specific closures.

Nellis AFB posted on Twitter that a contractor-operated aircraft took off from the base and crashed. An investigation is underway.

A nearby elementary school, Martin Luther King Jr., reports hearing the jet. It was really loud, then quiet, and the students outside saw the crash. Plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles.

“Alex Reyes, who lives at 2212 N. Christy Lane across the street from the house where the plane crashed, heard a loud thump and his Wi-Fi went out. He saw black smoke billowing from the house across the street. Firefighters showed up five minutes later, he said,” reports Las Vegas Sun.

Rayes added that his mom did not believe him when he told her he heard something crash. Another neighbor said their power went out for a few minutes.

Nevada Gov. Stephen F. Sisolak posted a tweet stating he and his wife are praying for everyone involved in today’s crash. He noted he was especially Nellis AFB personnel and the first responders.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the status of those involved in the plane crash.

This story is unfolding and will be updated as more information is made available.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Fox 5 News: Nellis Air Force Base confirms aircraft crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley; by Kristen Desilva

Las Vegas Sun: Plane crash reported near Nellis Air Force Base; by Hillary Desilva and Sara MacNeil

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tomás Del Coro’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License