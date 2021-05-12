Biden Greenlights 800-Megawatt Offshore Wind Turbine Project

Don't like to read?

Joe Biden approved the construction and operation of an 800-megawatt offshore wind turbine project. The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) announced the green light on May 11, 2021.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Vineyard Wind project would commence. It is the first commercial-scale offshore turbine farm in the United States.

Vineyard Wind is authorized to install up to 84 turbines for a total of 800 megawatts off the coast of Massachusetts. The Martha’s Vineyard Times explains this about the company’s first phase:

The 62-turbine offshore wind farm is expected to generate numerous jobs, including on the Vineyard with a operations and maintenance facility planned in Vineyard Haven that is expected to employ a number of homegrown wind farm technicians.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BEOM) completed its environmental review earlier this year. According to the DOI, the project will create over 3,500 jobs and clean energy for 400,000 businesses and homes.

Lar Pederson, Vineyard Winds CEO, declares the news is not the start of a single plan but the beginning of a whole industry. “Receiving this final major federal approval means jobs, economic benefits, and clean energy revolution with the Vinyard Wind 1 project can finally come to fruition,” he added.

He added thanks to the Biden administration, Secretaries Haaland and Raimondo, and the BEOM for all of their work in finalizing the acceptance. He further acknowledged Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker, the state’s federal delegation, and State Lawmakers for their commitment.

President Biden’s focus is on creating renewable energy. He signed an executive order aimed at dealing with the climate crisis. The order included the goal of doubling renewable energy from offshore wind by 2030.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

