Harvard published a report in 2014, based on 100,000 coffee drinkers, regarding its health benefits. The report found that drinking a cup a day decreased the risk of diabetes. Earlier reports suggested it contributed to sicknesses such as asthma and heart disease. Some of those reports show that the participants smoked cigarettes, which could have been a major factor in the diagnoses.

On April 5, 2121, Frank Hu of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reported that drinking two to five cups a day may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson’s, depression, and some cancers. However, large amounts of caffeine could cause anxiety or panic attacks.

Some people, such as children and pregnant women, should be careful about drinking coffee since it is unknown what effect it could have on them. Experts suggest staying away from unfiltered kinds, saying it could raise “bad” cholesterol.

Since some athletes wrestle with low energy, the Cleverit Corporation, a branch of EthicSport, an Italian sports nutrition brand, has created “Orbit Coffee.” They boast of a beverage scientifically enhanced to give immediate energy that is long-lasting and increases one’s performance.

Caffeine seems to help with running, climbing, hiking and bicycling by escalating one’s adrenaline. The problem is this also raises heart rate and blood pressure. It has also been linked to increased aerobic performance, blood flow throughout the body, and decreased sense of pain.

Coffee is not necessarily bad and has health benefits, assuming there is not too much sugar and cream added.

Written by Brenda Robinson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

