Different Ways to Enjoy Coffee

Enjoying a good cup of joe is something many people enjoy. Some enjoy their coffee with a bit of sugar and cream. Others will drink it plain ole black. This article will lay out a few different ways to enjoy java.

People have been coming up with unique ways to enjoy their favorite beverage, coffee. One way they have done this is to drink their beverage with a twist — in a waffle cone. This allows them to treat their sweet tooth while drinking a good cup of joe.

During the hot summer days, people enjoy their caffeine intake with some iced coffee. This can be done in a few different ways. One can simply add a few ice cubes into their hot drink or they can make a smoothie-like coffee beverage called a frappe.

A frappe is created by blending ice cubes with some coffee. People can add their favorite flavoring or a dash of creamer to the mix before blending. Most places like to top off a frappe with a bit of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel or chocolate.

Another tasty way to enjoy some java is with a basic coffee dessert. Affogato coffee is served with vanilla ice cream and a shot of espresso — an Italian-origin brewing method.

To create a good espresso one must take nearly boiling water and force it under 9-10 bars (130-150 psi) of pressure through finely grounded coffee beans. Once the espresso is made it gets poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Some people enjoy whipped or Dalgona coffee. This is created by placing equal parts of hot water, sugar, and instant coffee powder into a bowl. Then one uses either a hand whisk or electric mixer to create a fluffy, light mixture. After this, it is dolloped over cold or hot milk. Some people like to top off this beverage with cocoa, honey, crumbled biscuits, or a bit of coffee powder.

If one is in the mood they could enjoy a good cup of java slush. This is when a person combines ice, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and coffee into a blender. This tasty treat could assist one in beating the summer heat or just a special everyday beverage.

Some enjoy drinking a milk foamy beverage called cappuccino. This is created by heating up a cup of milk either on the stove or in a microwave. Of course, some enjoy a good cup of cappuccino so much they have a proper machine to do so.

Next, it is time to brew the java. This is done by using two tablespoons of ground coffee and about three to four cups of water. A person can brew their java using a traditional coffee machine or a French press.

As the java is brewing the milk needs to be frothed. This is done by taking half a cup of heated milk and frothing it until it turns into foam. Then a person will pour coffee into a cup filling it a third of the way up. Next, add a third of the cup of milk and top the last third off with the foam.

With so many ways to enjoy a great cup of joe why not try out a few of these creative ideas.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Fustany: 10 Different Ways to Enjoy Drinking Your Coffee

