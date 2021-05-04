Second Detroit Family Searches for Answers at Gethsemane Cemetery [Video]

Don't like to read?

Michael Wilson claims his mother was buried in the Gethsemane Cemetery on Detroit’s east side in 2018 but did not know exactly where her body is located. He says the former company who operated the Detroit cemetery has given him the run-around for years about the location of his mother’s body, according to a story reported by WDIV- Local 4 News on May 1, 2021.

Wilson’s 50-year-old mother, Lori Wilson, died in 2018 from complications due to surgery. He then paid for his mother to be buried in Gethsemane Cemetery on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. He believes she is there somewhere but he does not know exactly where, as he never saw her body placed in the ground.

The company that operated the Detroit cemetery back in 2018 told his family they were overbooked with burials and suggested another date for his mother’s service. However, when his family came back to the cemetery the company claimed they had buried her already.

“When we first came out here, they directed us to another spot and it was like right in front and ahead of that,” Wilson said. “Then, all of a sudden, they pushed it all the way back. I honestly don’t think she’s right there.”

The Detroit cemetery is already under scrutiny after another family reported that four bodies were found in a man’s grave none of them belong to him. Desmond Stinson passed away in his sleep back in 2016. His mother recently passed away and the family wanted to bury Stinson next to his mother but at a different cemetery. When they went to exhume his body they were shocked to find several bodies in his plot.

“Four bodies were in there and none of them were his,” said Stinson’s aunt, Jacqueline Brown-Parks. A spokesperson for the city of Detroit said they were unaware of the situation but will look into it further. Stinson’s family was worried this was not an isolated case, and now Michael Wilson has come forth confirming their fears.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

