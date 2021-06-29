Former Casting Crowns Member in Serious Condition After Motorcycle Accident

Don't like to read?

Casting Crowns announced that their friend and former drummer of the Christian band suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle when he was on his way to Church this past Sunday — he was on a motorcycle. Andy Williams was resuscitated at the scene and transported to a Nashville hospital.

The group posted a prayer request on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter asking fans to pray for Williams, “Please stop what you are doing, and pray right now.” Casting Crowns explained he suffered extensive brain trauma and is on a ventilator.

“The doctors say right now that the best thing that can happen is for him to wake up on his own,” reads the post. Casting Crowns asks everyone to pray for Kelly, his wife, Aiden and Asher, his sons, and his sister, Mary.

Casting Crowns’ Facebook post has had an overwhelming response — 38,000 comments and 32,000 shares. Regann R Hunt-Royster wrote:

Lord Jesus, all that touches us goes through your will. You saw this coming for Andy. You know what needs to be done. As we obey you and cry out in petition for Andy’s restoration, we know you are a good faithful Father. Hold Andy so close. Use this time to speak to all involved. For your glory, we live and have life. Andy is yours eternally. Peace and strength and life to Andy and his scared family.

Another user responded with this prayer:

Heavenly Father we pray for complete healing in Andy’s body from Your mighty hand. We pray Father that You give wisdom to all the medical staff involved in his medical care. Comfort and strengthen his beloved family as they put their trust in You Amen.

Williams performed and recorded with Casting Crowns during the band’s earlier years. Fans remember his curly hair; there is a photo of him wearing a rainbow afro wig (owned by Getty). He left the band in 2009.

Casting Crowns has not posted any updates on social media and has not responded to requests.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

