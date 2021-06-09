Partial Solar Eclipse Is Visible in US Before Dawn [Video]

Don't like to read?

An annular or partial eclipse of the sun will be visible across the northern hemisphere in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Some locations will be able to view the solar eclipse from start to finish, whereas others will only witness the end of the moon blocking the sun for a short time.

In the United States, the solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest, and Northern Alaska. Most of the U.S. will miss the show, but it can be watched live on the Date and Time website beginning at 5:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. UTC). The video below from NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio demonstrates the locations in the world where the solar eclipse can be seen.

The sunrise and the maximum solar eclipse will occur simultaneously in the United States and Canada; the only exception is Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, where the sunrise is 5:42 a.m. and the maximum eclipse at 6:33 a.m. The moon will block 78.6 percent and will have moved away from the sun an hour after reaching its maximum magnitude. Joe Rao from Space.com thinks:

Since this upcoming eclipse is a low-sky event in most places, it may yield some interesting photographs.

Chicago, Illinois will enjoy a 35.6 percent magnitude at 5:18 a.m. CDT, New York; New York, 79.7 percent at 5:32 a.m. EDT; Toronto, Ontario, 85 percent at 5:39 a.m. EDT, and Charleston, South Carolina,11.7 percent at 6:14 a.m. EDT.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from its beginning to its end in the late morning or early afternoon in parts of Africa and Europe — Casablanca, Madrid, Paris, London, Reykjavik. Berlin, Oslo. Stockholm, Helsinki, and Moscow, and other cities in nearby regions.

Like starring at the sun, a solar eclipse is dangerous. Scientists warn not to look that the spectacular event without taking recommended precautions.

Filters that block both visible and invisible damaging infrared and ultraviolet rays, such as certified eclipse glasses utilizing black polymer. Apply a metalized filter such as mylar specifically for viewing the sun on the front lens of a telescope, binoculars, or camera — never behind the eyepiece.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Karel Fort’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Almuhammedi Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License