Record-Breaking RV Sales Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Normally when something happens, like a pandemic, the economy suffers and many companies see a drop in their sales. However, this was not the case for Recreation Vehicle (RV) manufacturers when COVID-19 took the world by storm. Throughout the 2020 pandemic, Recreation Vehicle manufacturers saw record-breaking sales.

Many people enjoy hitting the open road and taking in the beautiful sites of the country. Through the decades RVs have made these trips more enjoyable for many families.

Years ago people would often associate RVing with summer vacationers and retirees. Now many people in the United States have embraced Recreational Vehicles as a way of life. Oftentimes people will live in one for months if not years at a time.

This has caused many people to invest in RV parks. These investments often come with returns ranging between 10 to 20 percent.

There are many different types of these home away from homes:

Class A;

Class B;

Class C;

Destination Trailer;

Expandable Trailer;

Fifth Wheel;

Popup;

Toy Hauler;

Travel Trailer;

And Truck Camper.

They all have stoves, bed(s), refrigerator, most have a microwave, sinks, and a dining table that can be converted into an additional bed. Pretty much all the comfortable amenities a person needs to call a place “Home.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to be stuck indoors — which was not fun for anyone. Recreation Vehicles gave people the chance to be home and travel to different campgrounds and parks all around the nation. This gave people the chance to enjoy the great outdoors, wither by taking hikes, birdwatching, fishing, and so much more.

According to The Gazette, John Dresselhaus, President of US Adventure RV in Davenport, Iowa stated that “Business has been very brisk.” He added, “It’s been the best year in the history of the RV industry.”

Staying in a Recreational Vehicle allows people to feel more at ease and less anxious about traveling — especially with the deadly virus COVID-19 around. People are able to have more control over the environment they and their families stay in. For example, many people have been less likely to travel due to the uncertainty about where they will lay their heads at night.

Plus people do not have to rent a car, stand in lines, or take a plane to go to their destination. They can pack up the RV with their belongings, favorite foods, and hit the open road. There are roughly 13,000 privately owned RV parks, campgrounds, and over 1,600 state parks that cater to RVs.

This gives a person or family a lot of choices to choose from to stay the night, weekend, or summer. Some of these places offer free parking. Staying in one of these locations allows people to visit and enjoy the country’s natural wonders like mountains, rivers, lakes, and monuments — i.e. Mount Rushmore or the Grand Canyon.

According to Forbes, an outdoor accommodation specialist, Pitchup, reported a 500 percent increase in Recreation Vehicle campsites and park bookings across the U.S. and the United Kingdom for the months of July and August in 2021.

According to a study conducted by CBRE Hotels Advisory Group, people spend an average of 27 to 62 percent less — per day — than other vacation options. Normally RV campgrounds and parks see around a 95 percent occupancy rate during “High Season” which is between the month’s May to September. The year 2021 holds a higher percentage in bookings with practically every RV area booked up for the season.

RVing allows people to spend quality time with one’s family and the great outdoors.

Inline Image Courtesy of Max Rempel’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Yellowstone National Park’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License