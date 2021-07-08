Chicago Native Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dies at Age 64

Don't like to read?

One of the stars from Warner Brothers TV sitcom “The Parent ‘Hood,” Suzzanne Douglas, has passed away at the age of 64. According to Vanity Fair, her death was announced by her family on social media on the evening of July 6, 2021. Her cousin Angie Tee, posted on Facebook, that “A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today.”

Tee added, “She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world… your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane [sic] you will be missed RIP.”

Douglas was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 12, 1957. The actress was a native to the South Side of Chicago. She attended Illinois State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Douglas also attended Manhattan School of Music. There she earned herself a Master in Music degree.

In addition to being a dedicated patron of the arts, she was an advocate for teaching artistic expression in the school system. Her hope was to engage and empower individuals and their communities. She was a former board member at the George Street Playhouse. The actress was also a member of the Artistic Board at Luna Stage — located in West Orange, New Jersey.

Furthermore, Douglas was a lifetime member of The National Council of Negro Women, Girl Scouts of America, Jack and Jill of America Inc., and Sigma Alpha Lambda. She served on the National Board for — and was an Honorary Member — Delta Sigma Theta Soroity, Inc.

On Feb. 11, 1989, Douglas married Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb. They were married for 32 years and had one child together.

Throughout her career, she was driven to constantly grow as an artist. She hoped her complex, enigmatic roles inspire young artists to do the same.

For four decades, Douglas worked in theater, film, and television. She made guest appearances on TV shows like “Touched by an Angel,” “The Cosby Show,” and “The Parkers.” She can be seen in the movies:

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

“The Inkwell.”

“School of Rock.”

She is survived by her husband and child. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Suzzanne Douglas; by Ellyn Golub

Vanity Fair: Suzzanne Douglas, Star of The Parent ’Hood and When They See Us, Has Died at 64; by Chris Murphy

WGN-TV 9: Actress Suzzanne Douglas, Chicago native, star of ‘The Parent ‘Hood,’ dies at 64

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of R Boed’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License