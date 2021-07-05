Gene Siller and Two Others Shot While Golfing

Don't like to read?

Georgia police are attempting to discover who killed pro golfer Eugene “Gene” Siller and two other men at an Atlanta-area country club. Around 2:20 p.m. (EST), July 3, 2021, Cobb County officers responded to a report of a person with gunshot wounds. Upon arriving near the 10th hole green of the Pinetree Country Club — located in Kennesaw — officers found Siller’s body.

According to Georgia officials, the 41-year-old golf pro suffered from “an apparent gunshot wound to the head” and was pronounced dead at the scene. A member of the country club told WXIA — a CNN affiliate — that Siller had gone to the 10th hole to investigate why an individual had driven onto the green in a white Ram 3500 pickup truck. The suspect shot Siller and then fled the scene.

Officers discovered the truck still on the golf course with the bodies of two men in the truck bed. Both of the male victims suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the victims — Paul Pierson — was the registered owner of the vehicle his body was found in. According to local police, the second victim has yet to be identified.

The unidentified suspect is still being searched for by officers.

Kennesaw State University alerted its students about the incident via its Emergency Management Twitter account. The university’s campus is located near the Pinetree Country Club.

The Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) shared its condolences for Siller’s death on Twitter.

All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Siller’s body was identified by two of Georgia’s top golf organizations and an employee at the country club.

It is unclear what led to Siller and the two other victims being shot. Several people told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the suspect’s vehicle somehow managed to get stuck near the 18th green. The gunman first drove onto the golf course from an adjacent neighborhood.

Siller is survived by his wife and two children, ages six and seven. His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with finances.

Written by Sheena Robertson

