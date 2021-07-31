Some Chicago Establishments Start Serving Vaccine Only People

Don't like to read?

COVID-19 restrictions have only been lax for about six weeks; establishments in Chicago were enjoying seeing onsight customers’ faces. The new Delta variant has caused outbreaks to surge — causing previous COVID-19 guidelines to be reinstated. For instance, the CDC announced on July 30, 2021, people — including those vaccinated — should wear masks indoors and in high-traffic areas.

Roscoe Village bar — Four Moon — recently had to close for two days due to one of its vaccinated employees contracting COVID-19. Robbie Lane, co-owner of Four Moon, did not hesitate to shut down to sanitize its establishment. She reopened on July 29th, with a renewed mask requirement and a mandate that anyone seated at the bar show proof of vaccination.

I know how tired we all were of wearing masks, and it was really nice to let that go for a while.

Lane added that “…it doesn’t feel like things are going in a good direction.” She was not the only Chicago owner to feel this way. As the highly contagious Delta variant surges; establishments have begun to implement stricter mandates.

Back in June, Chicago’s Spanished-inspired restaurant, mfk, began to only admit customers with proof of receiving the vaccine. On July 30th, the business announced it would close indefinitely due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. Scott Worsham, the mfk owner, told the Chicago Tribune, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with the restaurant right now.” He added, “From a business standpoint, it is quite devastating.” Worsham said that if and when they decided to reopen they will “definitely still [be] a vaccinated-only restaurant.”

Other Chicago establishments set to implement vaccine requirements are Berlin Nightclub, Hydrate Nightclub, and Pilsen bar Skylark. Logan Square’s Cole’s Bar, which already has vaccine requirements for its facility, began mandate face masks once again.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Melody Joy Kramer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Shibuya246’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License