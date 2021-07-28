Texas State Rep. Jake Ellzey Wins Congressional District 6 Runoff Election

Don't like to read?

The runoff race for the Texas House of Representatives District 6 between two Republicans, Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright was determined by voters on July 27, 2021. The AP called the race for Ellzey when the tally indicated he secured more than 53 percent of the vote with almost all of the precincts reporting.

Both candidates were the top vote recipients among 23 candidates—11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, one Libertarian, and an independent—all vying for two spots in the expected runoff in May. The special election to replace Ron Wright after his passing in February. But without a clear winner, the Texas Secretary of State ordered the runoff.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) backed Ellzey. Whereas, other conservatives downplayed the authenticity of his commitment to the Republican agenda. Ellzey’s detractors pointed to a past donation from Republican Bill Kristol who is a prominent critic of Donald Trump.

The former president backed Wright’s widow, Susan. On Monday, Trump boasted about her qualifications. His statement included that “her agenda supports American First policies, our Military, and our Veterans, is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, Pro-Life, and will always protect our Second Amendment.”

Commentators billed the election as a test of the former president’s influence as he appears to be the Republican party. Perhaps, he is not as popular with voters as he is with GOP politicians.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — one of Trump’s allies — was quick to congratulate Ellzey. In a statement, the governor said the representative-elect will be a strong leader for Texans residing in Congressional District 6.

