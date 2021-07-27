Lollapalooza’s Set to Return Just in Time for COVID Cases to Rise

Don't like to read?

Chicago’s biggest summer event, Lollapalooza, is getting ready to kick back in for the summer, July 29-Aug. 1, 2021. In everyone’s attempt to return to normal and get rid of the social distancing protocols, it is no surprise that the city’s largest music festival will be held at full capacity this year.

However, COVID-19 cases across Illinois have surged in the past month of June, and other states have seen cases follow the upward trend. As a result, officials and the media see an increased need to stress the importance of taking the vaccine.

Since the festival is coming back when average cases are doubling weeks at a time, participants will have to provide proof of vaccination. Despite that, there will likely be many people buying and selling fake vaccination cards to gain access to the festival.

Knowing that this result is highly likely to come into fruition, the FBI publicly stated, “FBI Chicago reminds the public that the creation, purchase, or sale of fake vaccine cards is illegal, dangerous, and punishable with significant fines and prison time.”

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend, and since it is outdoors, there is not much concern whether it will become a “kind of COVID-superspreader event.” However, the biggest concern is the crowds.

“Lolla is too crowded,” University of Chicago epidemiologist Dr. Emily Landon specifically said it was a “bad idea” to continue with the event. Attendees must either have evidence of their full vaccination or testing negative for COVID within 72 hours of their attendance at this year’s Lollapalooza.

“It’s about harm reduction. You have to make the decision for yourself. These cases that happen because of Lolla aren’t likely to be a huge drag on the health care system. But will we see a bump? Yes, and Delta will probably make it higher,” Landon said.

The festival will be held from July 29 to August 1, and the festival organizers have confirmed headliners like Post Malone, Tyler the Creator, and Miley Cyrus.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

