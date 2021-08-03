Mayor Lori Lightfoot Declares August ‘Hire Chicago’ Month

Don't like to read?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, World Business Chicago, and the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership (The Partnership) kicked off a 5-week mixed event aiming to ready residents and employers for the new post-pandemic economy. “Hire Chicago” began on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, and will run through September 2.

This event is designed to connect Chicagoans to jobs in high-growth industries. It also helps people connect to training programs and career counseling to help them get ready for the jobs of tomorrow. The Hire Chicago 2021 website states that people can:

Connect to free local training programs and interview and job prep programs to help you find the career you want.

Each week of the event will focus on different career opportunities.

Week 1 (August 2) is for the Manufacturing workshops.

Week 2 (August 9) is for Hospitality, Tourism, and Food Service workshops.

Week 3 (August 16) is for Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics workshops

Week 4 (August 23) is for Health job opportunities.

Week 5 (August 30) is for the Technology workshops.

On Monday and Tuesday — from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — of each week there will be virtual workshops and pre-screening for those seeking employment. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, they will be conducting interviews.

Individuals between the ages of 16 to 24 can click a link on the Hire Chicago 2021 website to learn about more work opportunities designed for them.

The “Hire Chicago” event encourages employers to sign up, participate, and gain access to Chicago’s diverse, skilled workforce. There is a possibility that employers will extend conditional offers of employment during the event.

People can take part in as many workshops or interviews as they want. This gives job seekers the ability to pick and choose whatever workshop(s) work best for them.

Mayor Lightfoot pointed out that “The pandemic has changed us individually as people and collectively as a workforce.” She added that “What worked in January 2020″ does not work now; “as our priorities have shifted and our lifestyles have changed.”

Lightfoot continued by saying, ” Good-paying, sustainable jobs, and careers are foundational to the success and happiness of” Chicagoans.

I am proud to dedicate the month of August to making these employment opportunities as accessible as possible—especially for our underserved communities on the South and West Sides.

The “Hire Chicago” event will give job-seeking citizens a chance to find their perfect careers.

