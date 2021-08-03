Paris Hilton Is ‘Definitely Waiting Until Marriage’ for Pregnancy

Don't like to read?

For Paris Hilton, waking up to over 3,000 congratulatory texts and phone calls about a pregnancy rumor was shocking, to say the least. But, during her iHeartRadio show on July 27, 2021, “This is Fashion,” the star shut down the rumors about her expecting her first child with her fiance, Carter Reum.

When Hilton realized what all of the congratulations were really about, she joked, “It’s a busy day today, so I haven’t answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. … I am so excited for motherhood!” However, she says she is not pregnant — yet. Right now, the star is getting ready for her wedding and still wants to fit in her wedding dress, but she “can’t wait to have children in 2022.”

The star could not explain exactly what started the rumor, although it is not much of a surprise. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point, being in the industry as long as I have,” the television star pointed out.

Hilton and Reum, both 40 years old, announced their engagement on February 13. After only a year after dating, she explained that she could “feel” that he was her soulmate, so it was no surprise that she accepted his proposal when Reum got down on one knee during their getaway vacation on a private island.

During that time, Hilton explained how she and Reum talked about planning the wedding and the names of their future children together all the time. So far, she discussed how she has always dreamed about having a little girl named London but will not reveal anything about a boy’s name.

Hilton has publicly stated that she’s undergoing IVF treatments – something she did not know was possible until she heard about it from Kim Kardashian.

She has been engaged in the past. However, she and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Zylka, separated in September 2018 before they officially got married. Since then, Hilton has been excited to start a new chapter with Reum and “have a real life.”

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

