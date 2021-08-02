Chicago Boy Dies After Being Shot Twice in the Head

Don't like to read?



A 14-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds two days after being shot in the head three times. He and a 29-year-old man were sitting in a parked car in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood — on July 29, 2021— when an unidentified individual opened fire from another vehicle; injuring the boy and barely grazing the man.

The teen and man were parked on the 1600 block of West Waseca Place when the suspect fired a weapon at them. Chicago emergency crews whisked the teen to Roseland Hospital before he was transferred to Christ Medical Center; the man had a minor head injury and refused treatment.

According to WGN 9 News, Chicago’s Area Two detectives are investigating the Far South Side shooting. No arrests have been mentioned.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

WGN 9: 14-year-old boy, man shot in Morgan Park

Chicago Sun-Times: 14-year-old boy, man shot in Morgan Park; by Mohammad Samra

WBBM Newsradio: 14-year-old boy dies days after he was shot twice in the head in parked car in Morgan Park

Inline Image Courtesy of Dave Eden’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Carl Thornton’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License