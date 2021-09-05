CTA Bus Driver in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Jaw

Don't like to read?

A 34-year-old CTA bus driver was physically attacked and shot in the jaw around 9 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2021, according to the Chicago Police Department. The incident occurred about one block west of Millenium Park at Washington Street and Garland.

According to WGN 9, fire officials stated the incident happened near the Chicago Cultural Center.

Dorval R. Carter, Jr. commented on the bus driver saying that it was “absolutely unacceptable.”

There is no reason the men and women who serve the city should be subject to any kind of attack. These are dedicated public servants who should be able to perform their duties in a safe environment free from this kind of violence.

Officers arrested the suspect shortly after the shooting occurred and they were able to recover a weapon. The bus driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

After news of the incident hit Twitter one individual by the name of Chris commented, “We need to uprise and take over our communities. Obviously our elected officials don’t care about us they just want to protect the criminals. Enough is enough!”

The attack is still being investigated and further details will be updated when they are released.

Written by Sheena Robertson

