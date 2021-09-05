Expanding the Horizon by Investing in Plant-Based Medicine Farming

Don't like to read?

For centuries people have used herbal medicines to help whatever hurts or ails them. Some natural-grown medicines were outlawed for many years. However, on Dec. 20, 2018, former President Donald Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (commonly known as the farm bill) which opened up the door for new businesses to start and grow. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) immediately began implementing key programs.

Numerous financial analysts believe that natural plant-based remedies could be the industry that creates a higher rate of growth on Wall Street. A few business experts predict herbal remedies sales could reach over $28 billion within by 2022.

In recent years, several states have legalized the use of natural green plant remedies for personal and medicinal purposes. However, the sales of these plant-based remedies are not federally recognized (even though around 30 states allow it). This makes it difficult for businesses and farms to grow, cultivate, harvest, and sell their herbal medicine.

Investing in natural green plants farming helps expand research, businesses, and local communities. The more plants they can grow and cultivate the more hands they will need to assist them. This opens up employment opportunities.

Demand for natural herbal remedies has been on the rise. Continual research into the health benefits of these remedies is ongoing.

Following the USDA guidelines and testing the farms’ plant-based remedies ensure their consumers receive the best quality medicine.

These herbal remedies can be used to relieve chronic pain, regulate Diabetes, help fight Cancer, relieve anxiety and depression. They have also been found to help with many other medical issues.

Some Wall Street analysts believe these plant-based medicines could become an $85 billion industry by 2030.

