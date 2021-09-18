‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Temporary Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings

Don't like to read?

An unfortunate but not unusual set of circumstances left the game show ‘Jeopardy!” without a full-time host. As a result, the game’s producers announced actress Mayim Bialik and former contestant Ken Jennings would share hosting responsibilities through the end of the year, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2021.

This latest twist in the search to find a replacement for Alex Trebek, the game show’s popular host of 37 years, after his death in November 2020. “Jeopardy!” paraded a succession of guest hosts until announcing the show’s Executive Producer Mike Richards on Aug. 11, 2021. He and Bialik were set to “tag-team” the role — the latter was slated to host the franchise’s primetime specials and spinoffs.

However, a journalist uncovered “a series of offensive and sexist comments” Richards made when recording a podcast in 2013 and 2014, when he was the executive producer on “The Price is Right.” On August 25, citing the show did not need the distraction, he stepped down.

Sony, the game show’s producer, initially reported Richards would remain on board as executive producer. However, he resigned but not before taping a week’s worth of “Jeopardy!” episodes in one day, which are currently airing.

In his wake, producers enlisted Bialik to host weeknight programs of “Jeopardy!” The announcement on Thursday added Jennings to the hosting roster. The pair will hold the role through the end of 2021.

Bialik will host episodes beginning on Monday, September 20, which will air through November 5. Beyond then, she and Jennings will split the role as their schedules allow.

A Sony spokesperson said the network had no update on a timetable for finding a new host.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

The New York Times: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Through End of Year; by Sarah Bahr

