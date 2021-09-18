Don't like to read?

Before choosing the right land for an RV park there are many things an investor needs to consider. For instance, knowing how much land is needed, the location of the land, laws requirements in the area, and what kind of amenities are going to be provided.

Many travelers prefer to stop near popular natural and commercial tourist attractions, like monuments, natural parks, and amusement parks. However, these areas are already covered with many RV resorts, campgrounds, and parks. Investing in new development will be extremely competitive.

However, there are still beautiful places to build a new RV park. For instance, near body’s of water, hunting grounds, hiking trails, and tranquil areas.

Before purchasing land to build your park, campground, or resort one must consider what is needed. The very first thing that needs to be contemplated is how many campsites will be needed to make the investment profitable.

It is wise to remember the investment may not become number one in the country. Also, it is great to figure in how many spots need to be filled regularly to become financially solvent.

Another thing that needs to be researched is the municipality’s permit requirements. For example, one requirement could be to have at least three acres of land for an RV campground with no more than 15 acres in size.

Most places have at least 10 to 15 campsites on their lands. Many municipal permits give minimum measurement requirements. Remember larger motorhomes can be as long as 40 feet with a few slide-outs.

Ensuring there are enough spaces between lot spaces will help accommodate the width and length of the RVs.

Next, an investor needs to figure out what type of amenities they will have in their park. Having a place with utilities, laundry facilities, wifi, tennis/basketball courts, and gyms is a good idea.

Opening an RV park is a great way to bring in income while being able to enjoy nature. Not to mention a great way to find a foot hole in a $9 billion industry.

Written by Sheena Robertson

