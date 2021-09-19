Heart Conditions Make It More Likely to Severely Suffer From COVID-19

Don't like to read?

COVID-19 is a serious virus that has affected the entire world since 2020. Experts are now saying having a cardiovascular disease — like coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, hypertension, or heart failure — can make a person severely ill from the virus. According to Knowridge Science Report’s article on Sept. 18, 2021, one of these heart conditions can make a person five times at higher risk of dying from the virus.

A recent study published in the American Journal of Hypertension states that researchers have found patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — and have been diagnosed with or have undetected heart failure — are five times more likely to lose their lives than those who do not have heart issues.

These issues have long been recognized as a COVID-19 risk factor. Experts have hypothesized that cardiovascular disease would be linked to severe cases of coronavirus in hospitalized patients.

A team of researchers from St. Thomas’ Hospital in England studied 129 hospitalized coronavirus patients from Wuhan, China, and 251 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in South London to collect their data. The average age of the patients was 58 years old.

The team found those with an early, undetected sign of heart failure and who have contracted COVID-19 are five times more at risk of death than those who are healthy. They stated that they believe that those patients with cardiovascular disease should be prioritized for vaccines. The team added if these people contract COVID-19, they should be closely monitored to prevent further deterioration of their health.

Their study further states that if their findings are confirmed, it could be a new way to identify those at risk of dying from types of pneumonia and COVID-19.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CDC: Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

Knowridge Science Report: This heart problem linked to 5 times higher death risk in COVID-19

