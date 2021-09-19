Trump Repeats Conspiracy Theory That Kept ‘Justice for J6’ Rallygoers Away

Don't like to read?

If a person wants to promote anything, social media is the answer since it is free, and posts can be seen by billions of eyes. So, when conspiracy theorists start warning people against attending the planned “Justice for J6” rally at the nation’s Capitol on Sept. 18, 2021, it should not be much of a surprise that the police and media outnumbered the protesters. Trump warned folks going to D.C. was an FBI-led plot to arrest them, whereas those in attendance boohooed the former president’s remarks.

A CNN reporter on the scene told his co-workers and audience that he had shown several “Justice for J6” protesters videos from Jan 6th so they could understand the insurrection was more than a peaceful crowd walked into the building’s rotunda. But, sadly, he relayed the video did not convince them.

While some commentators present mentioned the police and media outnumbered the “Justice for J6” rally attendees, the Capitol Police were more specific tweeted, “approximately 400 to 450 people were inside the protest area today (excluding law enforcement).”

Journalist/Author Del Quentin Wilber wrote:

At the J6 rally on the Mall, protesters are outnumbered by reporters. Massive police presence: helicopter, police dogs, dump trucks lining 3rd St. The cost per protester would be interesting to work out.

The USCP and White House spent weeks in preparation for the “Justice for J6” event. As a result, the fencing surrounding the Capitol between the Jan. 6th insurrection and mid-July was reerected.

Only four arrests were made; a man with a knife was charged with a weapons violation; another man had a gun, he was charged with unlawful activities. The final two were arrested during a traffic stop near the rally “for felony extraditable warrants from Texas — one was possession of a firearm and the other for a probation violation.”

‘Justice for J6’ Rally Dangerous

No matter how quiet the rally was, Julian Zelizer believes that “Justice for J6,” was dangerous because of its purpose. It was not about demanding justice for the insurrectionists who have been charged and jailed. Instead, the “Justice for J6” rally was another attempt to rewrite history, to discount the violence and blatant disregard for the law.

Most importantly, the former president needs the world’s memory rewritten as Jan. 6th would not have happened without his repeated lie about the election being stolen due to widespread election fraud. He urged his supporters to take action. Republican Congresspersons joined the chorus talking about stopping the steal — the big lie.

The “Justice for J6” organizer is a former Trump campaign worker. He says the organization’s objective is to free many of the insurrectionists of responsibility and recast them as victims of the hatred. When submitting the “Justice for J6” permit application it explained that the rally’s purpose was to “bring awareness to the unjust and unethical treatment of nonviolent Jan. 6 prisoners.”

Former President Trump validated this narrative in his statement, in which he comingled facts of those charged for their parts in the insurrection and the big lie:

Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

The Washinton Post: ‘Justice for J6’ rally starts and ends with small crowds and tight security; by Emily Davies, Marissa J. Lang, Katie Mettler, and Peter Jamison

CNN: Opinion: What’s really behind the ‘Justice for J6’ rally; by Julian Zelizer

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of diaper’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Joe Flood’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License