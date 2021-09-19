Manny Pacquiao Boxer-Senator Plans to Run for Philippine President

Don't like to read?

Philippine senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao plans on running for president in the 2022 elections. His PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan) party nominated him to run; which he accepted on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. During his acceptance speech, he stated that the Filipino people have been waiting to see a change in their government.

The 42-year-old pointed out that he was “a fighter.” Pacquiao added, “I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring.”

We need [a] government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency.

Currently, the boxer-senator is the president of the PDP-Laban which is led by Pacquiao and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

The Pro Boxer was born Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao. He goes by the alas Pac Man and stands southpaw while boxing. His place of birth was in Kibawe, Bukidnon, Philippines.

Earlier this month President Rodrigo Duterte was nominated to be the Philipines vice presidential candidate. Duterte’s former aide, Senator Bong Go, was nominated as the country’s presidential nominee. Duterte has accepted the nomination and Go has declined.

Philipines constitution forbids Duterte from running for a second six-year term as president. The President of the Philipines has led a ferocious campaign against illegal drugs.

Last week, Duterte stated he would “die first” before he faced the international tribunal. He said that statement after the International Criminal Court said it was going to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to Duterte’s campaign. A crackdown that has left thousands of people dead.

On his Twitter page, Pacquiao wrote that he “boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines.” He added that the country needs “progress. We need to win against poverty.”

Pacquiao further stated that the country needs a “government to serve [its] people with” compassion, integrity, and transparency.

Jonathan Hammond commented on the tweet saying, “Presidents as leaders, hope you can raise the quality of life for all, regardless of sexual orientation. If you run and win, I hope everybody benefits.” Cheann replied to Pacquiao’s tweet, “Poverty can never be defeated! It cant be irradicated! Kahit saan may poverty. Even the riches of the riches community there is poverty so what we need is a concrete platform to [alleviate] poverty.”

