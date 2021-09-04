Make a Good Financial Decision by Investing in RV Parks

Don't like to read?

There are a lot of people who are deciding to pick up roots and go all RV living. Many people thought the RV craze would end as soon as COVID-19 died down. However, the pandemic seems to be the fuel to the fire in RV investments. According to Contrarian Thinking, RV parks — today — are similar to the self-storage industry 25 years ago.

Meaning that the Recreation Vehicle industry is in the early stages and not overbuilt. In the United States, it is estimated that roughly 42 million people go camping each year. This means that RV parks, campgrounds, and resorts are in high demand.

There are around 8,750 privately owned Recreation Vehicle parks in the U.S. Of those, 94 percent are owned by proprietors of less than five properties. This means there is not a lot of competitors out there. Making investing in these types of facilities a good financial decision.

Due to the rising need to travel RV investments have gone up more than 100 percent over the past 10 years. The COVID pandemic has been extremely helpful to this rise. Many chose to travel around in a home-away-from-home vehicle; rather than having to stay quarantined inside a residential home.

The key thing to remember when one is going to invest in these places is the most important factor — location, location, location. Everyone knows that the better the location is the more in demand it will be. Sprinkling in amenities like pools, gyms, and laundry rooms adds to the attraction of an RV park.

A few other high demand amenities include:

Wifi;

Dog parks;

Nearby fishing holes;

Utility hookups;

Hiking Trails;

And tennis, basketball or bocce ball courts.

Of course if one really wants their investment to go far they need to invest in the hosts and management of the RV parks. Having employees and owners who treat each lot tenant like family makes their park more desirable.

The location, popularity, and assets of an RV park could make it worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. A successful Recreation Vehicle park could bring in roughly $50,00 to $90,000 a year.

The majority of campers tend to be long-term guests and they usually pay by the week or month. It is normal for RV parks to have around 30 to 50 month-long campers. These guests generally enjoy the discounted week-to-month rates Those who chose to only stay a night or three normally pay a higher fee for their temporary stay.

Some campground owners have been quoted saying they have seen around 15 to 20 percent ROI (Return On Investment). In 2020, Statista stated that the campground industry earned around $8.73 billion — that is a lot of cash flow.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top, Inset, and Featured Image Courtesy of Albert Lynn’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License