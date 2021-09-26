Missing Chicago Postal Worker Kierra Cole’s Parents Still Searching

Don't like to read?

Chicago Postal Worker, Kierra Cole, was last seen on a neighbor’s surveillance leaving her South Side home on Oct. 2, 2018. According to the police, she did not report for work that day. The 26-year-old’s vehicle was where she had last parked it; inside was her lunch and purse. Cole was three months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Next week, on Oct 2, 2021, she will be missing for three years and her family is desperately still searching for her. Cole is said to stand about 5-foot-4, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she weighed roughly 125 pounds.

The police stated Cole has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one on her back that says “Lucky Libra.” Her loved ones are not giving up hope that she is still alive.

In July 2020, the Chicago Police department suspended its investigation into her disappearance. The month prior to this suspension her family offered a $45,000 reward for information on their daughter’s whereabouts.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Cole’s family held a press conference to ask once again for anyone with information about their daughter to please come forward. Her mother said:

Until they come and tell me to identify anything, I believe she is still alive. I’ll stay out here as long as she is out here until we find her and bring her home safe.

According to her mother, the woman seen in the surveillance video was not her daughter.

When you go from seeing your child every day to not seeing her for three years, no one out here can imagine.

Anyone with information that can help the family find their missing daughter can submit an anonymous tip to the police at cptip.com.

Her family misses her greatly and wishes nothing more for her to be found.

Written by Sheena Robertson

