CDC Busts COVID-19 Vaccine Myths

It is a well-known fact that uncertainty brings out rumors and myths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have laid out myth-busting facts about COVID-19 and its vaccines.

One of the rumors about the COVID-19 vaccines is that they can cause variants. However, this is not true. Variants happen because the virus constantly mutates through a natural ongoing process of change. Some COVID-19 variants emerged before the vaccines came to light. The virus has more opportunities to change as it spreads from person to person.

Vaccines can help prevent new variants from emerging. The CDC reports that high vaccination rates reduce the spread of COVID-19. This can aid in stopping new variants from occurring.

Some individuals want to know if the mRNA vaccine is actually considered a vaccine. The quick and straightforward answer to that is yes. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are mRNA vaccines. These vaccinations work differently than other ones. However, it should be noted the research and development of these vaccines have been underway for decades.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines do not contain live COVID-19 cells. Instead, they teach bodies to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein.” These are found on the surface of the disease that causes COVID-19. The body recognizes these spike proteins do not belong in the system, causing the body to rid itself of the protein.

The next myth the CDC busts is whether or not the vaccines contain microchips. The answer to this is no. Vaccines are developed to fight diseases, not to track people’s movements. Scientists created vaccines to stimulate immune systems to produce antibodies. This helps individuals develop an immunity to a disease without having to contract the virus first.

Another odd myth the CDC busts is whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine causes people to be magnetic. The answer to this is no; it does not make one magnetic, not even at the injection site. They state the vaccines do not contain ingredients that can cause an electromagnetic field within the body or at the injection site.

The CDC’s data also busts the rumor that the vaccine can alter an individual’s DNA. This is not true in any way. The COVID-19 vaccines help protect the body from the disease. It never enters the nucleus of the cell — this is where the DNA resides.

For other myth-busting facts, visit the CDC’s website.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CDC: Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Anthony Quintano’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Erick Kaglan Courtesy of World Bank Photo Collection’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License