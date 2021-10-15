Donald Trump Employs Threats to Pressure GOP Into Solving Election Fraud

Don't like to read?

Trump continues to offer proof that he has a mental defect. It is called “malignant narcissism.” He cares only about himself and was the worst choice to lead the United States in history. Not once in four years did he attempt to accomplish something positive for the nation. The truth is he did just the opposite: he divided the country to a level not experienced since the Civil War. Unfortunately, I will not live to see if anyone in leadership can unite us again. The nation’s future appears bleak, and the question of whether or not it will ever recover from the “Trump Effect’ remains.

I have no doubt he does not believe his own lies. Trump knows that he lost badly in 2020 but is desperate to have his uninformed cult believe him. He planned the failed coup on January 6, 2021, and the truth will soon be revealed. The current superficial evidence is overwhelming, especially when part of his illness confirms that he is a control freak.

On Wednesday evening, October 13, during a rally in Virginia for one of two GOP candidates for the state’s governor, Trump threatened his own party. There is no Republican party today; what is left is the “Trump Party,” which is unprincipled and opposed to everything real Americans exemplify. If they refuse to support him without question, they become another of his millions of enemies.

On Wednesday evening, Trump threatened his supporters and his party:

If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.

Okay, this confirms that not only is Trump a malignant narcissist, but he is also delusional, paranoid, and exists in an alternate reality. He is totally unqualified to hold public office at any level. The group of 25 respected psychiatrists who diagnosed him early in 2017 were 100 percent correct. He is a paranoid schizophrenic.

Based on every piece of evidence, Trump has no interest in anyone but himself, and his future is very dark based on his actions as the nation’s “pretend president” between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021. The greatest failure of our justice system will be if he is not tried for treason.

Let’s revisit some historical facts. Trump and Ivana, his first of three wives, were invited to visit Moscow in 1987 by the leaders of the KGB. They accepted, and although there is no record of the events of that excursion into the new Russia, it is illogical to believe that he did not meet Vladimir Putin for the first time.

Putin was a high-ranking officer in the spy agency who sought the destruction of the United States. His ambitions remain the same today. However, he is intelligent and aware that a nuclear war is not the answer.

He, like President Lincoln, is aware that the only way America will ever be destroyed is from within. Trump and Putin have maintained a relationship for the last 34 years. His illegitimate presidency was organized by Putin to end the dream of America’s Founding fathers.

Trump has no loyalty to any country. He is only loyal to men who can advance his fame and fortune. It’s all about Donny Boy.

Op-ed by James Turnage

