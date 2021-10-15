President Bill Clinton in Hospital for Infection Is ‘on the Mend’

Don't like to read?

Seventy-five-year-old President Bill Clinton is on the mend reports spokesperson after being treated for a non-COVID-related infection for the past two days. He was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday.

A Clinton spokesperson, Angel Urena, said the former president is doing well and in good spirits. He is “incredibly thankful to doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack released a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2021, indicating Clinton remains hospitalized for continuous monitoring. His infection is being treated with IV antibiotics and fluids. They explained his white blood cell count is decreasing and is responding well to the antibiotics.

Reportedly, Clinton initially presented with a urologic infection which “morphed into a broader one.” The hospital is in contact with the former president’s New York-based medical team and cardiologist, according to an unnamed source close to the family.

Infections are always a matter of concern, particularly in older adults. Since Clinton’s medical history includes cardiac problems, anything affecting his wellbeing is of utmost importance.

President Clinton underwent a quadruple bypass in 2004. The procedure at New York-Presbyterian Hospital rerouted his blood supply to circumvent four severely clogged arteries. In 2010, he returned to the hospital for a double stent insertion into a coronary artery.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

